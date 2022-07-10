ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man and woman considered persons of interest in a theft investigation at a Bayou Vista business.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, a deputy was dispatched to a residence Saturday after a woman reported her wallet stolen from her purse.

The woman told detectives that when she noticed her wallet missing, she checked the balances of her bank accounts and realized that someone had quickly used her cards to make purchases at a local business.

Through their investigation, detectives obtained photos from surveillance footage of a man and a woman who are persons of interest in this theft.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call or send a tip to www.stmaryso.com.