MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person early this morning.

According to MCPD, officers responded to the area of Egle St. in regards to a shooting.

MCPD said that one person was found stuck by gunfire resulting in minor injuries. The victim was quickly transported to a medical facility for treatment.

As this investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.