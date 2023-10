UPDATE, 10/26/23: ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the area of Hwy 87 is open and clear for travel.

ORIGINAL, 10/26/23: ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Police are currently investigating a single vehicle crash involving injuries in the area of 4891 Hwy 87.

Police have shut down the area of Hwy 87.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided when available.