PATTERSON, La. (KLFY)– A plane crashed near Venor Road in Patterson Thursday afternoon.

At 3:11 p.m., a Cessna 414 crashed into a field near the Patterson Airport for unknown reasons. The incident occurred 300 feet short of the airport’s Runway 6, according to NTSB.

NTSB said the crash led to a post-impact fire. Investigators from NTSB are currently on their way to investigate the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when available.

