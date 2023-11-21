FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Patterson man has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison after being deemed a serial sexual predator, officials said.

Arthur Donald Lacoste, Jr., 56, of Patterson was convicted May 4 of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile after a multi-day trial, according to District Attorney Bo Duhé.

A hearing was held before the District Court Judge Keith Comeaux on Nov. 16, from which Comeaux ruled that Lacoste was a serial sexual offender and sentenced Lacoste to two terms of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, one for each count.

The maximum sentence for sexual battery is ten years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and the maximum sentence of indecent behavior with a juvenile is seven years at hard labor.

Louisiana has special sentencing provisions which require serial sexual predators be sentenced to life imprisonment, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, officials said.

Lacoste was convicted in 1998 of multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery involving more than one victim. In 2004, Lacoste was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The May 4 conviction stems from inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile victim whom Lacoste befriended. The inappropriate conduct occurred over a period of several years and continued until 2020 when the victim made a report to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said.

Comeaux ordered that the two life sentences run concurrently, or at the same time.

