UPDATE, 6/29/23, 8:30 a.m.: The silver alert has been cancelled for Thomas Sothern. He has been located and is safe, according to Louisiana State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) — Thomas Cooper Sothern, 86, of Patterson was reported missing last night at a little past 8 p.m.

Sothern was last seen at his residence located at 1706 Guyther St. at around 8 p.m. last night. He is believed to be travelling in a white 2011 Ford Transit van that has Louisiana License plate 991FPM. Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Patterson Police Department to help locate Sothern.

Sothern is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs around 140 lbs. As of the last time seen, he is reported to be wearing blue jeans, a maroon-colored shirt and possibly black shoes.

PPD report that caretakes have confirmed that Sothern suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on Sothern’s location should immediately contact Major Clyde Phillips with PPD at 985-395-6161 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to the Patterson police.