MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) responded to Egle Street in regards to reports of shots being fired.

Two women, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer, both of Morgan City, were involved in a physical altercation which resulted in Knighten pulling a gun out. Shots were fired but no one was struck, according to MCPD.

The firearm was located and also was found to be reported as stolen, said police.

MCPD said warrants were obtained for both women but only Knighten has been arrested and booked into Morgan City Jail.

Police are still searching for Junifer.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tieka Junifer is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.