ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a shooting investigation.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on St. Joseph Lane in Franklin.

When police got there, they found that one person had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be updated once released.

Police ask that you please avoid the area at this time.