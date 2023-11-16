FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Franklin Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting that put one person in the hospital, authorities said.
Police responded just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to several calls of shots fired in the area of Ninth Street. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle and one victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital.
Two people of interest have been identified, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. The investigation is ongoing.
