PATTERSON, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man was arrested in St. Mary Parish after detectives say he was connected to nearly 60 car burglaries in a single night.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Collin Caden Charles Tribe was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the string of break-ins. Authorities say 57 cars were broken into overnight in the Patterson area on Tuesday.
We’re told a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident. Their identity was not disclosed, however, we’re told the suspect is also from Terrebonne Parish.
Tribe faces charges that include 57 counts of burglary from a vehicle. His bond has been set at $570,000.
Latest Stories
- My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
- Miami mayor ‘close’ to decision on 2024 GOP presidential bid
- TN father seeks daughter’s lost teddy bear with heartbeat recording from late mother
- Rapides Parish authorities seize over 100 pounds of cocaine in traffic stop
- North Carolina senator wants Disney World to move to the Tar Heel State