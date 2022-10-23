MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.

A head-on collision claimed the life of an unidentified male that occurred on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish, LPS stated.

The unidentified male was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 182. At the same time, a 2017 Ram pickup was traveling east on LA 182.

Police report the Corolla struck the pickup head-on in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead on the scene despite being buckled.

The driver of the Ram was reported to suffer no injuries despite being unbuckled.

This crash remains under investigation.