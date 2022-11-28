BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) – One person was found dead and another injured in a Bayou Vista home, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

According to SMPSO, around 7 p.m. on Nov. 27, deputies responded to a welfare concern on Southwest Road in Bayou Vista.

Once authorities entered the home, they found Heather Durpe, 28, of Bayou Vista, dead and Skilan Gros, 35, of Bayou Vista, injured, SMPSO said.

According to SMPSO, Durpe’s cause of death has not been determined, and Gros was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow when information is released.