FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The ninth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche Bayou eucharistic procession

will take a new route when it hits the water Aug. 15. The procession will begin in Franklin at the Church of the Assumption and complete its 37-mile route at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia.

The Mayor of Franklin, Eugene Foulcard, said the city of Franklin will be hosting a ceremonial Fais Do Do the night prior to the Fête-Dieu du Teche.

“I am excited that Fr. Michael Champagne has included St. Mary Parish, specifically Franklin, to start this year’s Fête Dieu du Teche,” Foulcard said.

Aug. 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patroness of the Acadian people and of Acadiana. It is also a day that marks the 258th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana, according to Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette.

“August 15 is the day observed when the Acadians began settling in our part of Louisiana,” Deshotel said. “After the French and Indian War, around 1763, the British demanded that those living in present day Nova Scotia renounce their Catholic Faith and swear allegiance to the British King. Those who did not were expelled from the country. They lost their lands, their homes and some their lives. It was the first example of ethnic cleansing in the new world. Many came to settle in South Louisiana where it was French and Catholic. They brought their culture, their food, and their Catholic Faith – a special devotion to the Holy Eucharist and Mary the Mother of God.”

Those wishing to participate in the procession can register their boat online by completing the form here. Once the registration form is completed and waivers signed, the boat coordinator will contact you with details.

The procession will travel at about 8 mph, only motorized vessels are allowed.

Itinerary