ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – New details have been released in a weekend incident in Bayou Vista that left one woman dead and another with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives have determined that a third person was not involved, and that the incident was confined to “these two people.”

Heather Dupre, 35, of Bayou Vista was pronounced dead at the scene when detectives responded to a call of a welfare concern around 6 p.m. on Southwest Road.

She had multiple lacerations on her body, detectives said.

Skilan Gros, 28, also of Bayou Vista was located with a single gunshot to the head and transported to a local hospital.

“This is a tragic incident, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends,” said Chief Deputy Gary Driskell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our detectives are still processing evidence, but we are confident in our determination that the incident was confined to these two people, and not the result of a third person.”