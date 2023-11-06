BALDWIN, La (KLFY) — At least one person is dead after a house fire in Baldwin, authorities said.
Baldwin Fire Department, Chitimacha Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Centerville Fire Department are working to control a blaze on Bollard Street first reported about 4 a.m. today.
At least one person has died, authorities said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
