MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Westwego woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping her 11-year-old son from his custodial parent, authorities said.

Jamie Lynn Ruffin, 47, of Westwego was arrested Thursday and charged with simple kidnapping and interfering with child custody as well as a previous warrant for domestic abuse battery.

According to authorities, Ruffin came to the child’s Morgan City home for a visit Wednesday and left with the child without the permission of the child’s custodial parent. Morgan City Police said investigators found Ruffin and the child in a hotel room on La. 182 in Morgan City.

The child was found unharmed and returned to his legal guardian, authorities said.

