ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Morgan City woman lost her life following a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 Business/LA-182 near Beauregard Road Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities said 33-year-old Kristin Michele Myers was driving in a 2017 Kia Forte westbound on LA 182 behind a westbound 2019 F250 when she hit the truck while the driver was slowing down to turn left.
Myers was brought to the hospital after sustaining critical injuries then later died, according to State Police. The driver of the F250 did not sustain any inquires, and toxicology reports revealed that the driver did not have alcohol in his system.
Toxicology samples were gathered from Myers, but results are currently pending.
This is an ongoing investigation.
