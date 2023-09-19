ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City woman has been arrested in connection with a double fatal fire in Bayou Vista that occurred last month.

Haley Ramo, 22, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on Monday, Sept. 18, on one count each of negligent arson and negligent homicide.

The Bayou Vista Fire Department said they reported to a double-wide mobile home fire around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 5. located in the 100 block of Jupiter Street in the Bayou Vista area.

First responders reported they located the bodies of a 28-year-old man and 38-year-old woman in the home. Officials also said a third occupant, a 29 year-old-man, was taken to the hospital for his injuries, while at least two dogs were also found dead.

Authorities said an investigation revealed the fire began in the living room and learned Ramo was in the home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Ramo in connection with the case.

No bond information was given and further updates with continue.