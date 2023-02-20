MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City woman was arrested after police found her in possession of illegal drugs.

Hermana Gatewood, 46, of Morgan City, was arrested on Feb. 18, after police stopped her for failing to stop at a stop sign and saw pills scattered around her car.

Officers collected over 529 pills that field tested indicating the presence of fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was over five ounces.

Gatewood was also found without a valid driver’s license.

She was arrested and transported to Morgan City Jail.

Gatewood was charged with possession of SCH II CDS W/I/T/D, disregard of traffic controls, improper equipment and no driver’s license. Her bail is set at $201,500.