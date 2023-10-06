MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City couple was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop escalated into a standoff with police, authorities said.

Marvin Williamson, 63 and Valerie Williamson, 53, were taken into custody after “chemical agents” were used to flush them out of a trailer surrounded by police, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Authorities said the incident began when a Morgan City police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the M.C. RV Park due to improper lighting.

According to reports, the officer made contact with a male driver of the vehicle, Marvin Williamson, who was very uncooperative. The officer began speaking with the subject who attempted enter a camper trailer. After an attempt to subdue the subject, a struggle ensued in which Valerie Williamson exited the trailer and obstructed in the arrest, striking the officer. Marvin Williamson allegedly armed himself with an object in an attempt to strike the officer.

The subjects escaped from the officer and barricaded themselves into the trailer.

Contact was established with the subjects by negotiators with the Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, in an attempt to resolve the situation. The subjects refused to exit the trailer. After negotiations failed, chemical agents were deployed, authorities said.

Moments later, the two subjects exited the trailer and were taken into custody after a short struggle. Police said these were the only two people occupying the camper trailer.

Marvin Williamson was found to hold an active arrest warrant through the 16th Judicial Court. He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, improper lighting and failure to appear for arraignment.

Valerie Williamson was charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

The duo was transported to the Morgan City Jail where they were booked and incarcerated. Bail details were not released.

