MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in Morgan City caused a school to be locked down while a search for the suspect happened nearby.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Grizzaffi Street regarding a report of a shooting that had occurred. They located a victim that had suffered a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Cortez Francois was quickly identified as the suspect involved in the investigation. After the shooting occurred, authorities say Cortez allegedly fled the area on foot. At the time, Wyandotte Elementary was placed on a lock down as they were taking in for school and officers were position at the school for security purposes.

While canvasing the area, a deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located Cortez behind a set of storage sheds in the area of East Blvd. Cortez was taken into custody and identified as the sole suspect in the investigation. Search of the area that Cortez fled from produced a firearm that is believed to be the gun used in the shooting. The firearm was found to be stolen.

The victim is listed in critical condition at this time. The name of the victim is being withheld.