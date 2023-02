MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft.

According to MCPD, the suspect entered a local business and allegedly took items valued at over $200.

Courtesy of MCPD

The suspect then left the area in a silver Mitsubishi SUV with black rims, MCPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.