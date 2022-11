ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Shanira Medina, 14, is described as 5’2 and about 120 lbs, MCPD said.

Courtesy of MCPD

According to MCPD, the picture shows her with red hair, but her hair is currently all black.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.