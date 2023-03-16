MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft.

On March 14, the suspect entered a business near LA 182 and according to reports, the suspect below allegedly made off with over $700 worth of merchandise, according to MCPD.

Courtesy of MCPD

MCPD said that the suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored Dodge Charger with aluminum rims.

Courtesy of MCPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.