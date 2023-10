MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The Morgan City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teenage girl.

Madison Trahan was reported by her family this morning as missing, police said. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Madison is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest posts