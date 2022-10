UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: The school has been cleared and operations are returning to normal.

ORIGINAL: MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City High School has been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

MCPD said that students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school.

The threat is being investigated and authorities are in the process of clearing the school.