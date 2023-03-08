MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– According to Morgan City Police, Timothy Junifer was reported a runaway by his family. Authorities are requesting the help of the public to get him home safely.

Timothy is 4’11”, between 90 and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, green gym shorts, black shoes, and a black mesh backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Junifer is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)-380-4605.