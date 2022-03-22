BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist is dead after a Sunday night crash on the La. 182 bridge in Berwick, according to the police department there.

Ralph Patterson, Jr., of Morgan City, was traveling west on a 2002 Harley Davidson when for unknown reasons, he hit the rear of a 2006 pickup truck also traveling in the same direction. Patterson was declared dead at the scene of the crash by the St. Mary Parish coroner.

Berwick Asst. Police Chief J.P. Henry said in a press release this morning that Patterson had previously been seen in the evening “traveling in a reckless manner before getting onto the bridge.”

Toxicology tests were obtained from both drivers at the scene. No charges have been filed.