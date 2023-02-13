MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man has been indicted on seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

A grand jury with the 16th Judicial Court indicted Johnell Thomas, 52, of Morgan City, on seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape, according to MCPD.

MCPD said that in March 2022, investigators began an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. During the investigation, Thomas was identified as the suspect.

On April 6, 2022, Thomas was arrested and charged with the following:

First-degree rape (2 counts)

Oral sexual battery (five counts)

Indecent behavior with juveniles (five counts)

Aggravated crimes against nature (15 counts)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MCPD also said that his bond was set at $2,500,000 and he was booked into the Morgan City Jail while he awaits court proceedings.