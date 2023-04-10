MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) –An online operation by the Morgan City Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on obscenity charges involving minors, police said.

Jakhyri Carbin, 20, of Morgan City was arrested Thursday and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obscenity, authorities said.

Police said MCPD was monitoring social media platforms regarding a prior investigation and noticed a post from Carbin on Jan. 27. MCPD obtained search warrants and discovered that Carbin was having inappropriate conversations with juveniles and sent unsolicited inappropriate images to multiple adult females.

Carbin had been previously arrested for cyberstalking and obscenity and by another agency for indecent behavior with juveniles. Police said the investigator was aware one of the terms of the bond conditions on those charges prohibited access to the internet and social media platforms that was ordered on March 11, 2022, authorities said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Carbin was located and arrested Thursday while at the 16th Judicial Court. He was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and later to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and processed. Bail has not been released.

The investigation is continuing and if there are any additional victims that Carbin may have been in contact with, you are urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.