MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man in police custody was charged with multiple counts of child pornography, authorities said.

Drake Domingue, 33, of Morgan City, was charged with 3 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

Morgan City Police detectives began an investigation regarding pornography involving juveniles after receiving a cyber-tip from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations that was generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Morgan City Police Department currently partners with multiple agencies on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

As the investigation progressed multiple images of children of a sexual nature were identified, authorities said. Authorities said Domingue was identified as the subject who downloaded and viewed these images.

On Monday, a search was conducted in the residence of Mayon Street where Domingue was identified as living. Several devices were seized for further analysis, authorities said. Domingue was located at the Morgan City Police Department being housed on other unrelated charges, and arrested on the additional charges of 3 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.