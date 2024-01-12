MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man was arrested after a domestic battery call led to discovery of alleged rape and drug charges.

According to Morgan City Police, officers responded to Filmore Street in regards to a domestic battery that happened with a weapon. On arrival, officers came into contact with a suspect who appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect was identified as John A. Anderson, 48 of Morgan City.

Reports say the victim and Anderson were involved in an altercation when the victim was hit several times. Anderson also allegedly held them in the residence and wouldn’t allow them to leave. There was also a juvenile victim there at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, Anderson was found to be in possession of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, along with kids used to cultivate the mushrooms, along with suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms. The investigation also uncovered evidence that Anderson allegedly sexually assaulted the victim over time.

Anderson was arrested and charged with the following:

First degree rape

False imprisonment

Domestic abuse battery

Aggravated domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law

Cultivation/possession of Psilocybin mushrooms

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile

Anderson was booked and transported to the Morgan City Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

