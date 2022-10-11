MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man is arrested for multiple drug charges

According to the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division, investigators executed a search warrant at a house located on Lawrence St. Investigators found a large amount of MDMA, over $2,000 and suspected marijuana.

Cory Delaune, 43 of Morgan City was identified as the suspect and evidence shows the money came from selling narcotics. Juveniles were in the house at the time of the search and the house is within a Drug Free Zone. Delaune was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail where he faces the following charges: