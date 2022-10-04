MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City Police Department arrested a man for stealing a vehicle, which led officers to uncover many other warrants.

Fredrick Calloway, 18, of Morgan City, was arrested Oct. 4 after officers located him for stealing a vehicle.

Once officers arrived on the scene, Calloway fled on foot and was later apprehended and taken into custody.

It was discovered that Calloway had several active warrants in multiple investigations being conducted by Morgan City P.D.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Calloway was charged with the following: