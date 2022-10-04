MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City Police Department arrested a man for stealing a vehicle, which led officers to uncover many other warrants.
Fredrick Calloway, 18, of Morgan City, was arrested Oct. 4 after officers located him for stealing a vehicle.
Once officers arrived on the scene, Calloway fled on foot and was later apprehended and taken into custody.
It was discovered that Calloway had several active warrants in multiple investigations being conducted by Morgan City P.D.
Calloway was charged with the following:
- Unauthorized Use of a Movable (2 counts)
- Unauthorized Entry into an Place of Business
- Theft of a Firearm
- Simple Burglary (2 counts)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Resisting an Officer