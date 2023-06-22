BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man was arrested for shooting at a vehicle and residence in Bayou Vista.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a residence on Lonely Oak Lane on June 18 regarding gunshots. On arrival, deputies learned a man pulled up in a vehicle and fired a gun several times, striking the victim’s vehicle and residence.

After an investigation, deputies found Juan Alejandro Espinoza-Barrow, 29 of Morgan City to be the suspect. The Patrol Division was provided with the description of the suspect and his vehicle, which was found traveling west on Hwy. 182. During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as Espinoza-Barrow.

Espinoza-Barrow was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was charged with attempted second degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Bail has been set at $160,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.