MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a person in the neck, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

Jarred Womack, 40, of Morgan City, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 27 for attempted second-degree murder.

MCPD responded to the area of Park Road to a stabbing at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers learned that Womack had fled the scene on foot, and they were able to find him briefly after.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital by Air-Med for medical treatment. The victim was listed in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning.

Womack was booked into the Morgan City jail. This investigation is still ongoing.