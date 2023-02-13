MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – According to Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department, Morgan City Junior High School is operating under a cautionary status as this time.

The Morgan City Police Department said that they have been made aware of a potential threat that has been discovered written on a wall at the Morgan City Junior High School.

The school resource officer is on scene and working with school administrators to determine the origin of the threat.

Anyone with information regarding this message is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.