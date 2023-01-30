UPDATE, 1:45 p.m.: Morgan City Police have confirmed that students at Morgan City Junior High have been sent home for the day, and that pepper spray was the cause of the evacuation Monday morning.

“Upon further investigation it was determined that pepper spray had been dispersed into the air and it got into the HVAC System of the school,” police said. “As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated and ultimately dismissed for the day to allow the substance to dissipate.”

The incident is still under investigation. Police said school will be in regular session tomorrow.

ORIGINAL: MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Junior High has been evacuated, according to police.

Morgan City Police Department reported the evacuation on its Facebook page, “due to some substance, that is believed to be pepper spray, that has been agitating the students.”

The source of the substance is under investigation. and all students are safe and secure, police said. MCPD asks that people don’t come to the school until you hear from the school.

The Morgan City Police Department and the Morgan City Fire Department are on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.