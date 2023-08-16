MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City High School has been cleared of a bomb threat reported earlier today.

Official’s said a call was received from the National Suicide Hotline regard the threat at the school. Similar threats were reported around the state as well, said police.

The school was swept by Morgan City Police Department and Morgan City Fire Department. All students and faculty are safe, according to authorities.

Students have resumed normal activity and the threat is still under investigation.