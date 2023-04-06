MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters in Morgan City rescued several puppies from a house fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post on the MCFD’s official page, firefighters responded to a house fire at 617 Fourth St. in Morgan City at approximately 1 a.m.

“First arriving E-5 reported smoke and fire showing and began an initial attack,” the post read. “Our personnel were able to rescue some chihuahua puppies, providing oxygen and resuscitation measures.”

No occupants or firefighters were injured. The puppies will be temporarily cared for by Morgan City Petting Zoo, officials said.