MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Police recovered large amounts of marijuana, THC vape cartridges and cash as the result of a traffic stop Tuesday in St. Mary Parish, authorities said.

Chase Michael Heuring, 21, of Morgan City was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana or derivatives with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds of drug activity and improper lane usage.

Morgan City Police said officers from its Narcotics Division observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 swerving and crossing the white side line several times. A stop was initiated on Sixth Street in Berwick, when Heuring was identified as the driver.

Authorities said investigators detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle, searched it and found a large amount of vape pens that contained THC. Investigators also located money they believed were derived from illicit sales. Heuring’s vehicle was released to another party not involved in the investigation. Heuring was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail for booking.

Police said evidence was uncovered that Heuring was involved the illicit sale of marijuana in the area of Brashear Avenue just prior to the stop. Authorities said Heuring admitted that he had more marijuana in a bag at a location on Brashear Avenue.

Investigators went to a residence in Amelia belonging to the person who had picked up Heuring’s vehicle. The vehicle was found and the bag Heuring described was observed in the vehicle, according to investigators.

The bag contained a large number of individual bags of suspected marijuana along with packaging materials that are consistent with illicit sales, police said. They also recovered vape pens containing THC and more money believed to be derived from the illicit sales.

The Marijuana yielded a total weight of 1.45 pounds. A total of 304 THC vape cartridges were located along with a total of $7,210 which is pending forfeiture proceedings.

Heuring was booked into the Morgan City Jail where he now awaits court proceedings, authorities said. Bond details were not released.

