ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man was caught with over half a ton of shrimp he caught illegally in St. Mary Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF enforcement agents cited Paul Guy, 40, of Montegut, Thursday for actively skimming for shrimp during a closed shrimping season.

Authorities said agents were on patrol in the Atchafalaya Bay near Point Au Fer Island around 11 p.m. Thursday when they observed a shrimping vessel actively skimming for shrimp in closed waters.

Agents made contact with the captain, Guy, and found him in possession of 1,100 pounds of shrimp. Agents seized the shrimp and sold them to the highest bidder, and also seized the two skimmer nets, authorities said.

According to LDWF, skimming for shrimp during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. In addition to any other penalties, for the first conviction of shrimping during the closed season, the court may revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer and butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp (or possessing a trawl, skimmer or butterfly net) only if the vessel employs an operating vessel monitoring system which is accessible to LDWF.