ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is looking for a missing woman who was last seen at the casino in Bayou Vista.

Arianne Brantley, 30, from Jeanerette, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 17.

If you have any information on her location, contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.