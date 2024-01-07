CENTERVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A man was shot in Centerville Sunday afternoon, and authorities are currently investigating the incident, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1:07 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a home on a welfare concern call.
They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be shared when made available.
