CENTERVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A man was shot in Centerville Sunday afternoon, and authorities are currently investigating the incident, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:07 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a home on a welfare concern call.

They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be shared when made available.

