ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –A man suspected of murder in New Orleans has been arrested in St. Mary Parish.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy sitting stationary on Highway 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

When the deputy stopped the vehicle, he made contact with the driver, identified as Mary Anthony Conley, Jr., 21 of New Orleans, the sheriff’s office said.

During communication with dispatch, the deputy was advised that Conley held a New Orleans Police Department warrant on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Conley was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked for maximum speed limit, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm after drugs and a gun were found during the traffic stop.

A hold was placed for the New Orleans charges, the sheriff’s office said.