FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – According to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, a jury unanimously found Trinity Coleman guilty of second-degree murder.

According to a press release, the conviction stems from the shooting of Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019.

On that date, Coleman armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle with the words “problem solva” on it and shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside of Lumplink’s home in Franklin, according to Duhé.

In 2019, Lumpkin’s family told KLFY that Lumpkin’s ex-boyfriend, Coleman, shot Lumpkin in the back while she was walking away. According to a neighbor, when Lumpkin turned around and said, “You shot me”, Coleman fired more rounds killing her.

After the shooting, Coleman provoked a chase on I-10 and was ultimately taken into custody nearly 100 miles away in Welsh.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 2 at 9:00 a.m. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of prohibition, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The case was investigated by the Franklin Police Department and the Louisiana State Police. Assistant District Attorneys Brad Holtzclaw and Jennifer Reasoner prosecuted the case with the support of Craig Colwart and Katie Williams.