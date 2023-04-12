MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a drug overdose in August.

Christen Brown, 42, was arrested by the Morgan City Police Department Detective’s Division in connection to Harold Sheets’, 37, overdose back in Aug.

According to police, with the help of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, over the past couple of days information has developed that connected Brown to administering the toxic drug that led to Sheets’ death.

Police said warrants were prepared for Brown’s arrest for second degree murder.

Brown was located at the Morgan City Jail on charges not related to this investigation. She was booked and processed awaiting court proceedings and her bail was set on the new charges at $250,000.