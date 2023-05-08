FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Cliff Dressel has decided that six decades in public service is enough.

Dressel, the St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election when his present term of office ends on June 30, 2024.

Dressel began his career with the St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court in June 1965 as a Deputy Clerk of Court, and in August 1969 he was appointed Chief Deputy Clerk. Dressel was elected Clerk in July 1984 upon the retirement of his uncle, Benny Blakeman. He has been elected to ten consecutive terms over 40 years, bringing his total service to 59 years at the end of his term.

When asked whether Dressel was concerned about someone breaking his record as the longest- tenured Clerk of Court in the State, Dressel said that he’d “become concerned when they reached 50 years.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dressel is the only Clerk of Court to be elected President of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association for two terms.

Dressel said he attributes his success to hiring good employees and providing them with the training and equipment to maintain and provide the highest level of service to the public, Court system, legal community and the parish’s official records as its custodian.