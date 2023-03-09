ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department (FFD) has established a scholarship in memory of long-time fire department member E. Louis Boudreaux.

“Louis was a 20-year member of the fire department,” said Chief Chuck Bourgeois. “He left a profound impact on everyone he came in contact with.”

According to FFD, the $500 scholarship is open to all seniors enrolled in the public and private schools of St. Mary Parish for studies of fire, nursing, emergency medical, or related medical fields.

Applications can be obtained from a local high school guidance counselor and the submission must be postmarked by April 24, according to FFD.

“We are proud to maintain the legacy of Louis Boudreaux where the Franklin Volunteer Firefighters will invest in a child’s education in his honor,” said FFD president Toddy Boudreaux.

For more information, contact FVFD at (337) 828-6328.