ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three people for alleged harassment of hunters on Feb. 18 in St. Mary Parish.

Laci Broussard, 43, Michael Vincent, 44, and Merrill Jacob, 65, all of Franklin, were cited for harassment of people lawfully hunting. Broussard was also arrested for criminal damage to property greater than $1,000 and hunting without a basic hunting license.

On Dec. 14, 2022, LDWF got a complaint about a hunter that got into a verbal altercation on his hunting lease where he was threatened that his personal belongings would be damaged if they were not removed. The hunter later returned to his hunting lease and found his deer stand valued at over $3,000 was shot multiple times.

After investigating, agents discovered multiple photographs from the hunter’s game camera showing Broussard making obscene gestures. Agents also recovered 9 mm casings and a 9 mm projectile from the deer stand.

On Feb. 18, agents spoke to the suspects and they admitted to urinating in the hunter’s feed pile. Broussard also admitted to shooting the deer stand with her 9 mm pistol. Agents collected the pistol and booked her into the St. Mary Parish Jail.

Criminal damage to property greater than $1,000 brings up to a $1,000 fine and two years in jail. Harassment of people lawfully hunting and hunting without a basic hunting license brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.